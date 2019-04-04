-$0.67 EPS Expected for Cellectis SA (CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.53). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 362.48%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Cellectis has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $35.08.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

