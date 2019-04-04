$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

NYSE CHD opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,426 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,484 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.