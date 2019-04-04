-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.79). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,353.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $14,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,072 shares of company stock worth $27,555,348. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

