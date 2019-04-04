$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

MRCC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.