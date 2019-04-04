-$0.17 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 41,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,691. The company has a market cap of $78.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,524.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

