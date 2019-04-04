$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iamgold Corp (IAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Iamgold posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iamgold.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Iamgold stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 4,317,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,122. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Iamgold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 255,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.