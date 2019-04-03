Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,656 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,170 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Zumiez by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Pivotal Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/zumiez-inc-zumz-shares-sold-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.