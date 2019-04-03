ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) & United Internet (UDIRF) Head-To-Head Survey

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ZTE CORP/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZTE CORP/ADR and United Internet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Internet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A United Internet N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. United Internet does not pay a dividend. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and United Internet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE CORP/ADR $16.11 billion 0.79 $750.28 million $0.32 18.91 United Internet $4.37 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A

ZTE CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet.

Summary

ZTE CORP/ADR beats United Internet on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV. This segments also provides data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the 1&1, winSIM, yourfone, and smartmobile.de brands. The Applications segment provides applications, such as domains, home pages, Webhosting, servers and e-shops, group work, online storage, and office software applications, as well as personal information management applications comprising e-mail, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and customers performance-based advertising and sales platforms on the Internet. This segment offers its products to home-users and business-users under the Sedo, GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, 1&1, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, ProfitBricks, Strato, and united-domains brands. It also provides customers professional services in the field of active domain management. The company has operations in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.