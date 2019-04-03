Zogenix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 430 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 594% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $10,893,436. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318,010 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Emory University grew its holdings in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zogenix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zogenix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.17. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

