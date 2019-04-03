Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Betsy J. Bernard bought 4,250 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 2,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.02 per share, with a total value of $249,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,797.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-shares-bought-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.