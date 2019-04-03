Zero Price Tops $0.0665 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zero has a market cap of $373,445.00 and $3,316.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 5,675,228 coins and its circulating supply is 5,615,949 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

