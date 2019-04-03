Zeitcoin Price Up 0.8% This Week (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and YoBit. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $383,767.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001456 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,230,433 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

