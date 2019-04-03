Zecotek Photonics (ZMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

