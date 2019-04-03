Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Madison Square Garden (MSG) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $337.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Madison Square have outperformed the industry in the past year. The last reported quarter marked Madison Square’s second straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Results benefited from robust performance of both the Entertainment and Sports segments. Apart from its strong brand presence, the company’s entertainment business continues to grow on innovative venues and overall positive scenario in the concert market, which is commendable. Also, Madison Square is consistently benefiting from its ongoing efforts to reinstate growth through multi-night and multi-marketing agents. Moreover, continual partnerships to expand its footprint bode well. Estimates have also been revised upward over the past two months. However, intense competition in the sports business remains a concern.”

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $297.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 586.14 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $236.78 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 477.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden (MSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.