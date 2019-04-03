Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash (FCFS) to Hold

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of FCFS opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.76 million.

In other FirstCash news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $985,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

