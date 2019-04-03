Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEI Investments (SEIC) to Hold

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Mounting operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's increasing dependence on fee-based income remains a major concern. Nevertheless, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost revenue prospects. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 291,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,202. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Paul Klauder purchased 3,110 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $154,909.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

