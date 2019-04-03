Zacks Investment Research Lowers Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,236,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

