Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,629. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.