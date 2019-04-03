Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemical Financial (CHFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHFC. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners upgraded Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Chemical Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of CHFC stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,458,000 after buying an additional 253,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,668,000 after buying an additional 101,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,668,000 after buying an additional 101,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,781,000 after buying an additional 185,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,658,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,339,000 after buying an additional 529,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

