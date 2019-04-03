Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to Sell

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

CTT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 180,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 124.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 605,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

