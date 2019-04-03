Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.55. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

