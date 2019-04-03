Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Sell

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Elevated expenses, owing to the company's business restructuring efforts, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Although strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, solid asset quality and strong balance sheet will continue to support growth, the company’s exposure toward risky loan portfolios is a concern as it might hamper financials in the near term.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,076. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $13,233,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $20,990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,826,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

