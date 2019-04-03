Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $44.68.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 111.96%. Research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

