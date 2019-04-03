Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.65. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.17 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.