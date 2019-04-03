Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx Inc (CDNA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). CareDx reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,691,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 162,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,493,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 536,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,613. CareDx has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.20.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

