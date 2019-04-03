Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.01.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 221,699 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

