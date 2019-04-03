Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $215.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $218.87 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $217.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

