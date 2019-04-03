Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $215.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $218.87 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $217.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SEAS opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
