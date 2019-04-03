Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post sales of $10.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $7.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $56.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.93 million, with estimates ranging from $9.27 million to $66.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 280.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $117,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 489,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,343. The firm has a market cap of $788.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

