Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eni SpA (E) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 552,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $10,638,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 405.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 247,015 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E opened at $35.42 on Friday. ENI has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.9357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

