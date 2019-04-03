Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

CATB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 234,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,693. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

