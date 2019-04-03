Zacks: Analysts Set $42.00 Target Price for Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tricida an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Empire upped their target price on Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $39,873.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $125,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,163 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tricida by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 428,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,581. Tricida has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. Research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

