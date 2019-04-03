Zacks: Analysts Set $30.75 Price Target for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tcr2 Therapeutics an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCRR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

In other news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos bought 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

