Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 173.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 394,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 250,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,958. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

