Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

