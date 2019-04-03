Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. National Retail Properties also reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.46). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,025. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $662,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,200,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,459.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,732 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 659.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 192,380 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $14,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

