Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Announce $4.73 EPS

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the lowest is $4.44. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $21.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $22.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.74 to $24.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

In other news, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $416,793.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $889,328.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,402,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 526,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,983,000 after buying an additional 225,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,918,000 after buying an additional 213,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,464,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $233.78. The company had a trading volume of 572,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

