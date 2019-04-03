Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Corp (SP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $377.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SP. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in SP Plus by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. 8,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $784.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

