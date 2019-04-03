Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. Regenxbio posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.43. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 45.74%.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded Regenxbio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 164,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,786. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 43,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,195,106.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $5,518,232. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 160,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at $10,798,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 196,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

