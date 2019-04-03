Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.58.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $127.79 and a 12-month high of $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

