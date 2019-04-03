Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Just Energy Group Inc (JE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. Just Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Just Energy Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $731.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.75 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $517.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0941 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is an increase from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

