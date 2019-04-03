YOU COIN Trading Up 15.7% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.68 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00369749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.01707587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00250675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00421940 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,736,000,000 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

