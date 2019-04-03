YEE (YEE) Trading Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, CoinTiger and DEx.top. YEE has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $517,903.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

