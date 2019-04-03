Xylem Inc (XYL) Insider Sells $403,200.00 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,025.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,492,859.42.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 34,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,389. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7,887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

