Xilinx (XLNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.26.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.