Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Positive” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.26.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2,591.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 184,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

