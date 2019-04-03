X Financial (XYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) declared a special dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of XYF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. X Financial has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $848.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.65.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that X Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

