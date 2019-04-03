Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.79.

A number of analysts have commented on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,294. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -271.73 and a beta of 1.70. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 15,108.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 151,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 24.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

