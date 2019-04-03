Wilmer F. Pergande Sells 858 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $11,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,285.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

