William H. Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,150.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

