William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Performant Financial Corp (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.17 on Monday. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,198,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 889,234 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,340,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.